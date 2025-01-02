Look: Bollywood singer Armaan Malik ties the knot with Aashna Shroff in stunning wedding

After dating for a couple of years, singer Armaan Malik and his girlfriend Aashna Shroff have now solemnized their relationship in a traditional wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, Armaan and Aashna took to Instagram and shared the good news by sharing mesmerizing images from their intimate ceremony.

"Tu hi mera Ghar (red heart emoji)," Armaan captioned the post.

For their special day, Aashna opted for a radiant orange-coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

She complemented her bridal look with exquisite jewellery from the same designer. Armaan, equally stylish, was dressed in a bespoke Manish Malhotra outfit that perfectly complemented Aashna's, creating a harmonious and elegant look.

Armaan released a special wedding EP with Aashna, capturing the essence of their relationship through a song.

Armaan shared his thoughts about the EP in a press note, "This EP is my heart laid bare. It's a love letter to Aashna and to everything we've built together. From the sacred vows in 'Seven', to the playful, high-energy vibes of '50/50', and the raw, deep connection in 'Ghar' and 'Saanvarey', each song is a chapter of our story."