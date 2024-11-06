Look: Bella Hadid is all praise for Dubai chef's pistachio kunafa

The city has been buzzing this week with supermodel Bella Hadid in town to inaugurate Chopard’s latest boutique at Dubai Mall. Hadid, who was joined by Chopard’s creative director Caroline Scheufele, made a surprise appearance to officially open the boutique. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they caught glimpses of the global superstar in person.

In true Dubai fashion, Hadid also made sure to savour some of the city's culinary delights, with one particular treat stealing her heart: kunafa. She was treated to a pistachio kunafa made by none other than chef Ahmad Halawa, a Palestinian culinary artist whose take on the traditional dessert has gained a devoted following in Dubai.

The Arabic sweet treat came with a heartwarming note that read, “To our lovely Bella, here’s a Palestinian treat to enjoy during your flight.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hadid didn’t hold back her praise. “@chefhalawa I’m in shock!! Best! Knafeh for breakfast lunch and dinner! Shukran Shukran Shukran Chef!!!” shared the Palestinian-American model.

Photo: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Chef Halawa, a 35-year-old Palestinian native who has lived in Dubai for eight years, runs a private catering service and a local supper club, specialising in Levantine and Palestinian cuisine. Inspired by his family’s love for cooking, Halawa grew up in a household where food was a way to bring everyone together.

“Being the youngest of five, I learned so much from my siblings, including cooking. It became a way for us to bond,” he shared in a past interview with Khaleej Times. “One of the reasons I became a chef is to help keep our traditional Palestinian cuisine alive.”

With a deep-rooted passion for preserving his Palestinian culinary heritage, Halawa was overjoyed by Hadid’s public praise. Sharing a heartfelt response on his Instagram, the chef added, “This made my week! So ecstatic to wake up to this beautiful post 🍉💫🕺🏽 @bellahadid, you’ve got unlimited Knafeh for life 🤍🤗 Big love,” alongside a repost of Hadid’s story.

This visit marks Hadid’s first public engagement in Dubai since her appointment as Chopard’s global ambassador in September. Later that evening, she made her way to an exclusive after-party at Jaipur Rugs in Alserkal Avenue, where she continued the night in style. She was also seen mingling with beauty mogul Huda Kattan, as the two posed for photos together, creating a social media moment that quickly went viral. We hope Hadid returns to the city soon, this time not only to try more Arabic sweets but also to indulge in the viral kunafa chocolate that’s taking the world by storm. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Why Bella Hadid has stepped back from modelling world UAE: 5 must-try affordable alternatives to the viral pistachio kunafa chocolate