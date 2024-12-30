Watch: Asha Bhosle sings 'Tauba Tauba' in Dubai, performs hook step

Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle. Photo: AFP

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle surprised her fans when she hopped on a late social media trend and performed the viral hook step of Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba at a recent concert in Dubai on Sunday.

Dharma Productions, a film production and distribution company, shared a video of her performing.

The In Aankhon Ki Masti' singer sang the song from Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz in her melodious voice and performed the signature step of the song.

Dharma Productions described the performance as a moment when 'Tauba Tauba met timeless charm' while sharing a video from the concert.

"2024 saved the best for last! Asha Bhosle ji bringing her charm to #TaubaTauba and blessing us for an incredible 2025!" wrote Dharma Productions while sharing the video.

Fans expressed their love for the singer by heart-shaped emojis and fire.