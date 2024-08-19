Look: Apple iPhone 16 Pro's rumoured new colour may replace its popular blue model

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Apple enthusiasts in the UAE, especially those with a penchant for sleek, metallic finishes, have something new to look forward to with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. According to recent leaks, a fresh bronze colour option may be added to the lineup, potentially replacing the popular Blue Titanium variant from the iPhone 15 Pro series.
The rumors gained traction after consumer tech reviewer Sonny Dickson shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro in four possible colorways: Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and the newly rumored bronze. Unlike the more traditional gold hues from past models, this new bronze finish features a muted brown tone with a subtle sheen, staying true to Apple’s current trend of understated elegance.
The new colour is giving UAE desert vibes, isn't it?
Renowned source @MajinBuOfficial on X also shared the potential colour coding of the new lineup. "The desert titanium colour is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple colour, relatively discreet and deep," he shared on X.
Apple typically unveils its new iPhone models in September; the exact date often remains uncertain, but the month's end is when the lineup traditionally goes on sale.
This year, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to feature a new power-efficient display, better zoom lenses, an action button, and several new AI-powered features.
A significant highlight is Apple's emphasis on its in-device AI processing, distinguishing itself by not relying on cloud computing, which ensures faster and more secure functionality.
Apple's proprietary AI, termed "Apple Intelligence," is woven into nearly every aspect of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 series. This integration enhances various functionalities including Siri, Apple applications like Safari and Mail, photo enhancement, generative text and images, proofreading, and more.
With so much on the horizon, the potential introduction of a bronze iPhone 16 Pro is just one of many exciting developments to watch for in Apple’s next chapter, which is just weeks away.
