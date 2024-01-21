Look: Anthony Hopkins, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Nancy Ajram grace Saudi award ceremony

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 5:15 PM

The Joy Awards held in Saudi Arabia are among the most renowned award shows in the Arab world.

Stars from around the globe graced the event including popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan and 'Hannibal' actor Anthony Hopkins who was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The celebrities walked the red carpet dressed to the nines at the major international event. Take a look at some of the biggest international stars at the show.

Georgina Rodriguez

Mark Wahlberg

John Cena

Anthony Hopkins

The veteran actor took home the Lifetime Achievement Award. In a post on X, he thanked Joy Awards for "honouring" him. He added: "We depart this beautiful city with gratitude for the kindness and generosity bestowed upon us."

Salman Khan

The Bollywood actor was invited to the star-studded event to present an award.

Bebe Rexha

The American singer performed some of her top hits at the award show.

Kevin Costner

Alia Bhatt

The young Hindi-language movie star was fecilitated with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award.

Elie Saab

The iconic designer attended the major event with his family.

Nancy Ajram

Eva Longoria

