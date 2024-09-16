Look: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married

The actor's remark comes following the death of Malaika Arora's father Anil
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married!
Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, shared the news with her fans.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. The star looked gorgeous in a kasavu sari and Siddharth complemented her in stunning South Indian ethnic wear.
She wrote in the caption, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu"
In March, Aditi shared a post confirming that the duo are engaged. She a cute selfie with her beau on her social media handle.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, the couple flaunted their engagement rings.
Rao Hydari and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.
