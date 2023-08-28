Look: Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb announces engagement with long-time boyfriend

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 4:05 PM

Lauren Gottlieb, the actor-dancer who recently captivated attention with her dance to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's track Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023, is once again making headlines. On Monday, the American artist took to Instagram to share her engagement to her long-standing London-based boyfriend, Tobias Jones. Lauren, known for her Bollywood debut in 2013 with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, penned an affectionate note and accompanied it with a series of heartwarming pictures featuring Tobias.

In a heartfelt caption, Gottlieb wrote, "A million times YES 💍. Officially forever ❤️. Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man, who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more!"

Among the images, one showcased Tobias, elegantly clad in black attire, kneeling as he proposed to Lauren, adorned in an orange dress. The couple stood on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean, surrounded by rose petals and a floral backdrop.

Lauren also shared candid snapshots of herself and Tobias. In her caption, she continued, "After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London, I just knew we were supposed to be in each other's lives. For that year and a half, we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness into my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!"

Tobias, a video creator, reciprocated the love with a heartfelt note in their shared Instagram post, expressing, "Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out, and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together, I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there, and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate ❤️."

Before her Bollywood venture, Lauren Gottlieb had participated in the third season of the American dance show So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. She had also graced the stages alongside acclaimed artists like Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Shakira, and Enrique Iglesias during her dance career in the US.

Furthermore, Lauren secured the runner-up position in the sixth season of India's beloved dance competition, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in 2013, partnered with choreographer Punit Pathak. She later served as a judge in the show's eighth season. Adding to her eclectic journey, she starred in the music video for Harrdy Sandhu's track She Dance Like, released in 2019.

