Locarno Film Festival: Teen flick wins top prize

A still from the movie 'Toxic'

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

Two Lithuanian films picked up three of the top awards on the final day of the Locarno Film Festival Saturday.

Toxic, a film about the bond between two teenage aspiring models seeking to escape their bleak home town, won the top prize.

The debut feature-length movie by Lithuania's Saule Bliuvaite saw off competition from 16 other films to win the Golden Leopard at Switzerland's largest film event.

Bliuvaite, at 30, was the youngest director competing for the Golden Leopard.

She said her film was about an age when people are in transition between childhood and adulthood, fitting in neither role.

"The sense of being stuck between two worlds and looking for direction is universal," the Lithuanian said.

The runner-up Special Jury Prize went to the Austrian movie Mond, directed by Kurdwin Ayub.

And a second Lithuanian film Drowning Dry, about sisters dealing with trauma, picked up two major awards.

Laurynas Bareisa won the best director's award while actors Gelmine Glemzaite, Agne Kaktaite, Giedrius Kiela, Paulius Markevicius picked up a collective best performance award.

"It's a huge thing for Lithuania," said Glemzaite.

"It's the first time in history that we got so lucky: two movies in one competition -- and three prizes," she said.

Kim Min-hee won the other best performance award, for her role in the South Korean movie By The Stream, a drama set in a school.

"I find the film incredibly beautiful, and strangely touching my heart in a way that I can't explain," she said.

This year's festival also honoured Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and directors Jane Campion and Alfonso Cuaron with special awards.

Films are shown in Locarno's central square on one of the largest screens in the world. The open-air Piazza Grande holds up to 8,000 moviegoers.

Bollywood superstar Khan, 58, was given the Pardo alla Carriera award for people whose artistic contributions have redefined cinema.

"So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot: it's just like being home in India," he told the packed piazza.

"Awards like this encourage me to keep on trying to embody all the facets of life, to embody all the emotions," he said.

Mexican filmmaker Cuaron, who won the best director Oscars for Gravity (2013) and Roma (2018), received the lifetime achievement award.