Unleash your inner Ninja in the LEGO Ninjago Academy at OliOli

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:42 PM

Embark on an epic adventure and unleash your inner ninja at the LEGO® Ninjago Academy, now open at OliOli®! An immersive experience designed by the LEGO brand, that goes beyond the ordinary! Running until 18th February, this thrilling journey awaits kids and families, inviting them to dive into the captivating world of Ninjago.

Kids can discover the art of the ninja as they equip themselves with essential tools, hone their skills, and train their mindset for a daring mission – a quest to save the dragons! For the next few weeks, OliOli® will host the ultimate training ground, where participants not only learn the ways of the Ninja but also engage in exciting challenges that push their limits.

It’s the perfect opportunity for kids to put their prowess to the test, enhance their building capabilities, and learn to overcome obstacles that stand in their way. Collaboration with friends becomes key, as they navigate through the academy, sharpening their problem-solving skills with each twist and turn.

Included with all Standard Plus tickets starting from Dh149 (1 Child + 1 Adult), it’s an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime, in a dynamic adventure that sparks creativity and camaraderie.