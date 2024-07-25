Top things to do in the UAE from July 26-29

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 2:27 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 2:45 PM

The weekend is here! Engage in these activities to make the most of the weekend in the UAE.

Kids carnival

This summer, Al Ghurair Centre is hosting an exciting kids carnival, running until August 9, featuring a variety of fun activities, games, workshops, and live performances for families and children. Running on weekdays from 4pm to 8pm and weekends from 5pm to 9pm, the carnival includes crafts workshops, magic shows, circus performers, balloon twisting clowns, face painting, and treats like cotton candy. Participants can win prizes from numerous retailers. Entry is granted with a spend of Dh120 to Dh150 anywhere in the mall.

Celebrate mums this summer at the cinemas

Roxy Cinemas in Dubai has launched the Roxy Mama’s Club, a special weekly event for mothers and their children in partnership with 'Movie Magic brought by Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS)'. Running every Monday till August 26, the event offers a relaxing cinema experience with dimmed lights and lower volume in the Roxy Platinum section. Designed to celebrate and pamper mothers, the club provides plush reclining seats, a nutritious breakfast, refreshing beverages, and a complimentary goodie bag by Filorga. Tickets for the Platinum package start at Dh119, making it a perfect morning outing for moms this summer.

Sip and paint

The Sip & Paint event at Time Out Market Dubai, set for Sunday, July 28, will be led by Artezaar's Sumedha and Susmitha. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of painting and artistic expression while sipping on a beverage of their choice. Open to both experienced artists and beginners, the event aims to encourage creativity. Artezaar, an online art gallery established in 2019 by Leena Kewlani, now has a dedicated exhibition pop-up at the Market. The event will take place from 4pm to 6.30pm at the Stage Area, with tickets priced at Dh250, including three drinks. Tickets are available at the provided link.

Check out a popular bakery's new location

Bread Ahead, the renowned London-based bakery, has opened its second Dubai location in DIFC after the success of its venues at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif. Located at Gate Avenue, North Zone, and open daily from 8am to 10pm, Bread Ahead offers its signature sourdough pizzas, filled doughnuts, pastries, and a new 'Grab & Go' menu with salads, sandwiches, and fresh juices.

Weekend activities at sports store