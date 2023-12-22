OliOli holds Messfest for kids

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 11:59 PM

Get ready to jump into the messy fun with crazy colours, epic bubbles, and muddy volcanoes at the messiest and most memorable event of the year! Messfest will be taking over the OliOli® outdoor area from the 25th to 30th of December.

Kids will dive into sensory-rich activities with sand, water, and paint, fostering creativity, curiosity, and fine motor skills. Through unrestrictive exploration, MessFest offers a unique opportunity for children to unleash their imaginations, make personal discoveries, and stimulate their curiosity, all while developing essential knowledge and skills in a delightfully messy environment!

These experiences will be discovered in awesome stations such as Paint Palooza, Splash Mania and Mud Madness, each offering the messiest and most exciting activities - plus an unmissable show to end the day, including rainbow fountains and epic experiments that will leave you in awe!

Secure your spot with early bird offers starting from AED 95 for a 1-hour session for 1 Child + 1 Adult, available until December 24th, 2023, or while stocks last.

Bonus! Opt for the All-Access offer which grants access to not only Messfest, but also OliOli®’s permanent galleries AND Magical Winterland, the UAE’s Largest Miniature Winter village, available for only AED149 for 1 Child + 1 Adult!