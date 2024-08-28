E-Paper

Look: Dubai Airports brighten travellers' day with exclusive Emirati Women’s Day gifts

Passengers passing through were pleasantly surprised to receive beautifully crafted luggage tags

by

Somya Mehta
Photos: DXB/Twitter
Photos: DXB/Twitter

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:42 PM

Established by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Emirati Women's Day recognises the critical role women play in the nation's development. Celebrated on August 28 in the UAE, each year carries a theme that highlights specific aspects of women's empowerment and their impact on society.

In 2024, the celebration has continued to focus on the growing influence of Emirati women in leadership, education, business, science, and the arts, reflecting the UAE's commitment to women's empowerment.


In a heartwarming celebration of Emirati Women's Day, Dubai Airports marked the occasion by giving travellers a meaningful gift. Passengers passing through Dubai International Airport were pleasantly surprised to receive beautifully crafted luggage tags—a thoughtful gesture symbolising the pride and achievements of Emirati women.

The initiative by Dubai Airports aimed to share this pride with the world, allowing international travellers to carry a piece of the UAE's celebration with them.

A touching way to spread awareness of Emirati Women's Day, each tag served as a reminder of the significant contributions the women of the country have made across various fields, from leadership and business to science and the arts.

This simple yet meaningful gesture won hearts and brightened the day of several travellers who passed through the airport gates, creating an uplifting environment.

ALSO READ:

Somya Mehta

