Dubai: Where to watch Euro 2024 finals

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 7:00 AM

The stage is set for Spain and England who will battle it out in the 2024 European Championship finals on Sunday, July 14. Here is a list of places you can watch the grand final in Dubai:

Downtown Fanzone

The Downtown Fanzone by JA in Ballers Downtown Dubai will be the top spot for Euro Cup enthusiasts to watch the final game on July 14. This vibrant fan zone offers live streaming of matches on giant screens, air-conditioned tent seating, and VIP lounges. Food trucks and stalls will provide diverse culinary options, while bars offer refreshing beverages. Free entry, with table bookings starting at Dh100. For more information, WhatsApp or call 050 625 88 21.

Oche

Oche is one of the best spots for football fans to watch The Euros finals. Offering live screenings and unbeatable deals, guests can enjoy select beverages with a pizza for Dh120, available from 5 pm until closing. The vibrant atmosphere at Oche enhances the game-day experience, celebrating every dart thrown and goal scored. Whether with friends, a significant other, or a group, Oche promises a memorable time.

Roxy Cinemas, JBR

Catch UEFA Euro 2024 live at Roxy Cinemas on the Middle East's largest screen, Roxy Xtreme, on July 14. Enjoy thrilling matches with top-notch sound and a variety of great food options, including popcorn, nachos, slushes, burgers, and pizzas. Tickets start at Dh40. For more information and the schedule, visit theroxycinemas.com or call 800 7699.

Malibu Deck, Pool Bar & Lounge

Experience the excitement of Euro 2024 at Paramount Hotel Dubai's Malibu Deck, Pool Bar & Lounge on Sunday, July 14. Enjoy Match Day Specials with a menu crafted for cheering on your team, including packages at Dh125 each featuring options like burger and beverage, pizza bites & mojito, and a five-bottle hops bucket with Paramount popcorns. For more details, call 04 246 6666 or WhatsApp 055 180 7559.

The Underground Pub, Al Habtoor Grand Resort