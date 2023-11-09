Dubai comes together for Gaza: Over Dh125,000 raised in 1 day; more events lined up

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 12:50 PM

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, Dubai comes together to offer support to those in need. Many businesses and restaurants have pledged their profits to those suffering in the war-torn city. And others are hosting events to generate funds to help them. Soul Collective DXB, a band of chefs, restaurateurs and creative minds, is one such group that in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and the Little Wings Foundation has launched the ‘Gather for Gaza’ campaign.

From the first event held under the ‘Gather for Gaza’ banner, the support has been overwhelming. The October 30 event showcased 10 Dubai-based food brands, several Palestinian artists and a gathering of 300 supporters. It raised over Dh125,000.

A second event was held in Honeycomb Hi-Fi, which was all about music curated by resident DJs Tariq Omar, eLo, BCM and Jayesh. And Korean restaurant How Lee Kow, Zinn bistro, and 71 Steak & Grill are expected to host fundraising events in the near future.

Other events in the offing are:

21grams

This award-winning bistro , which serves up Balkan ‘soul-food’ at Meyan Mall, is turning host for the next Gather for Gaza event on November 8. It hopes to curate an evening of ‘soul food with community spirit’ from 6pm onwards. It’s priced at Dh500,Dh750 and Dh1,000.

BOCA

This Spanish restaurant in Dubai International Financial Centre, which is Palestinian-owned, will host an exclusive six-course lunch that’s been crafted by renowned chefs Greg Malouf, Bethany Kehdy, Faisal Naser, Rita Soueidan, Patricia Roig and Sara Aqel. Timings: 3pm to 6pm. Tickets are priced at Dh500,Dh750 and Dh1,000. The entire ticket price will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent.

Maiz Tacos (not a part of 'Gather for Gaza')

An art workshop, the profits from which will all be donated to the Tarahum for Gaza effort, is to be held in Dubai

Another Palestinian-owned business, Maiz Tacos has been routinely pledging its profits to Palestine. It is also hosting a ‘Paint Palestine Workshop’ on November 14 between 7.30pm and 9pm, the profits from which will all be donated to the Tarahum for Gaza effort.

Downtown Design

For every person who visits Downtown Design, the Middle East's leading fair for contemporary and high-quality design, which runs in d3 from November 8 to November 11, Dh50 will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent. The donation will come from the Dh25 entry fee charged of the visitors and the Dh25 that organisers Art Dubai Group will match per guest. More than 300 global brands and designers are expected to showcase their work at the expo.

Dukkan El Baba, Tecom, Dubai

Eat free at Lebanese-Syrian restaurant and sandwich shop Dukkan El Baba when you donate Dh150 to any Palestinian relief fund. All you need to do is carry a receipt with you when you visit. The eatery posted the news on its social media handles, writing: "This is in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and the crisis in Gaza...it's a small act that can bring hope to those in despair." Timings 9am-10pm.

Emirates Literature Foundation

Here’s another way you can be part of the relief efforts. Take part in The Emirates Literature Foundation’s community events, which have been dedicated to the Emirates Red Crescent campaign, Tarahum for Gaza. The first community event, titled Gentle Steps, Guided Words, is a meditative walk followed by a writing workshop on November 10. Make a Dh250 donation to the Emirates Red Crescent campaign to gain admission.

