Listen to 'Bhasad Macha': Party anthem from Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' unveiled

The makers of Shahid Kapoor's film Deva have unveiled the first track of the film, Bhasad Macha, which is already taking social media by storm.

The upbeat number features Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

The track was released by Zee Music Company on its official Instagram handle, alongside the caption: "Aag lagegi, Bhasad machega. Aala re aala, #DEVA AALA Song out now! #Deva releasing in cinemas on 31st January."

From its opening beats, Bhasad Macha hooks listeners with its infectious rhythm and massy vibe. Mika Singh's vocals lead the charge, while Kapoor brings unmatched swagger to his rugged cop avatar. The choreography is by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Deva follows Kapoor in the role of a rebellious police officer who is tasked with solving a high-profile case riddled with deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, his journey becomes increasingly perilous, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and intense chases.