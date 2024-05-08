Lily Allen remarks on gendered use of 'nepo baby' term

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:57 PM

Lily Allen recently delved into the widespread use of the term "nepo baby" in Hollywood, particularly its gendered implications, during an episode of her Miss Me podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comparing it to the pejorative term "Karen," Allen, 39, expressed her frustration, suggesting it's used to discredit women who are perceived as taking up space in the industry. She pointed out the discrepancy in how the term is applied, noting that while her brother Alfie, also an actor, doesn't face the same label, she often does.

The singer-songwriter highlighted her main grievance with the term, emphasising the infantilising nature of "baby," especially when directed at women nearing their forties. She pointed out the gendered aspect of the term, noting its rare application to men, and expressed her annoyance at the persistent association of her identity with her father, actor Keith Allen.

While acknowledging her privileged background and connections in the industry, Allen underscored the unequal treatment between men and women in media coverage, where male counterparts are less likely to be defined by their familial ties. She called attention to the need for a shift in how women are portrayed and labelled in the industry, advocating for equal treatment and recognition based on individual merit rather than gender.

