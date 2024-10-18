Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated' by his sudden death

Photo: One Direction / Instagram

The members of hugely successful pop group One Direction said on Thursday they were "completely devastated" by the death of bandmate Liam Payne, who fell from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room at the age of 31.

Family members said they were "heartbroken" as tributes poured in from the world of music, fans, and even the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In Argentina, an autopsy suggested that the British singer had not tried to stop his fall on Wednesday, and "may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness" before his death.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik said on social media.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," they said.

In a separate tribute on Instagram, Malik a photo of him and Payne, dozing off next to each other.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give just to give you a hug one last time," he wrote.

Styles said Payne's "greatest joy was making other people happy".

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend," he wrote in a post with a photo of Payne performing live in front of a huge crowd.

Tomlinson described Payne as "the kind brother I'd longed all my life for".

"And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction," he said on Instagram.

"His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Niall Horan also posted a photo on Instagram for him and the late young singer.

He said: "The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime. I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking."

A photo shared by Niall Horan @niallhoran

"It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure", he added.

Payne was found dead after hotel staff called emergency services twice to report "a guest who is overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol, and destroying his room," according to leaked audio.

"I don't know if the guest's life is in danger. But he has a room with a balcony and we're a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening," an employee said.

Payne, the father of a seven-year-old boy shared with Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy, had spoken publicly about his struggles with alcohol and coping with fame from an early age.

He had been staying in a room on the Casa Sur hotel's third floor, with a balcony overlooking a rear patio that was about 14m high.

Post-mortem results indicated that he was alone at the time of the fall and "was going through an episode of substance abuse", prosecutors said.

The singer suffered "multiple traumas" and "internal and external haemorrhaging," they said.

Payne's family issued a statement saying they would remember him for "his kind, funny and brave soul" and asking for privacy.

Mikey Graham, a member of 1990s Irish boy band Boyzone, suggested that record companies "have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent".

"Fame can be very damaging especially in today's world," he wrote on X.

