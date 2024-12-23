Legendary Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies: Reports

Veteran director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, often regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy.

CNBC TV reported that he died at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumba, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

His films, including Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika, established him as a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s. Benegal was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi seven times and received the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Born on December 14, 1934, in a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family in Hyderabad, Benegal collaborated extensively with actors from FTII and NSD, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri.

His films left an indelible impact on audiences, addressing relevant socio-political themes with remarkable depth. For instance, Junoon (1979), based on Ruskin Bond's A Flight of Pigeons, is a tumultuous epic set during India's freedom movement. The film, featuring a forbidden love story between a British woman (Nafisa Ali) and a passionate Pathan (Shashi Kapoor), remains one of Benegal's finest works, celebrated for its sweeping visuals and emotional intensity.

Similarly, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992), adapted from Dharamvir Bharti's novel, presented a unique narrative structure as a bachelor (Rajit Kapur) recounts stories of three women from different social strata who influenced his life. Each character was distinct and symbolised the diverse fabric of society.

Benegal also explored intersectional feminism long before it became a mainstream discourse. His film Bhumika, inspired by the memoirs of Marathi actress Hansa Wadkar, delved into themes of personal identity, feminism, and relationship conflicts. Mandi (1983), another milestone, offered a satirical commentary on prostitution and politics, portraying the struggles of a brothel against societal and political pressures.

His films gained international acclaim as well. Manthan (1976), inspired by Verghese Kurien's pioneering milk cooperative movement, made waves globally and was showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film's premiere was attended by luminaries such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, and members of the Kurien and Patil families.

Benegal's most recent project, Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023), was an India-Bangladesh co-production depicting the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. Shot extensively in both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the biographical film added another feather to his illustrious cap.

In addition to feature films, Benegal contributed significantly to documentaries and television. His iconic series Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan remain benchmarks in Indian television. He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986 and was a member of prestigious juries, including the 14th Moscow International Film Festival (1985) and the 35th National Film Awards (1988). Throughout his career, Benegal received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema. Shyam Benegal's contributions to Indian and world cinema will continue to inspire generations to come. (With inputs from ANI) ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta slams FFI after 'Laapataa Ladies' misses Oscars shortlist