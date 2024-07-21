Legal drama ‘Suits’ to get a spin-off

Chadha gave birth on July 16
NBC has officially given the green light to expand the acclaimed legal drama Suits with a new spin-off titled Suits: LA.
Following the success of the original Suits, which gained popularity as a streaming hit, NBC's decision to order Suits: LA underscores the continued interest in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Created by Aaron Korsh, who helmed the original series, Suits: LA is set in Los Angeles.
It stars Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm.
The series promises to explore Ted's journey as he navigates professional challenges and intertwines personal relationships amid the backdrop of a legal drama.
The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
NBC aims to potentially debut the series in the second half of the 2024-25 television season
