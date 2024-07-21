Legal drama ‘Suits’ to get a spin-off

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:06 AM

NBC has officially given the green light to expand the acclaimed legal drama Suits with a new spin-off titled Suits: LA.

Following the success of the original Suits, which gained popularity as a streaming hit, NBC's decision to order Suits: LA underscores the continued interest in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Aaron Korsh, who helmed the original series, Suits: LA is set in Los Angeles.

It stars Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm.

The series promises to explore Ted's journey as he navigates professional challenges and intertwines personal relationships amid the backdrop of a legal drama.

The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.