E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Legal drama ‘Suits’ to get a spin-off

'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:06 AM

NBC has officially given the green light to expand the acclaimed legal drama Suits with a new spin-off titled Suits: LA.

Following the success of the original Suits, which gained popularity as a streaming hit, NBC's decision to order Suits: LA underscores the continued interest in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Created by Aaron Korsh, who helmed the original series, Suits: LA is set in Los Angeles.

It stars Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm.


The series promises to explore Ted's journey as he navigates professional challenges and intertwines personal relationships amid the backdrop of a legal drama.

The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

NBC aims to potentially debut the series in the second half of the 2024-25 television season

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment