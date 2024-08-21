'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Krishna Shroff's mum, Ayesha, expresses pride in her 'strong' daughter

A lovely video of the couple salsa dancing to the music with locals has been going viral on the Internet
Krishna Shroff, who recently made a wild card entry in the August 17 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has earned praise not just from the show's host, Rohit Shetty, but also from her proud parents, Ayesha and Jackie Shroff.
Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to express her pride in Krishna, sharing a picture from the episode where her daughter is seen performing a daring stunt atop a vehicle.
In her heartfelt post, Ayesha wrote, Soooooo proud of my beautiful, strong daughter!!! the stunts were awesome for sure, but the respect you EARNED from the crew is what makes me SO HAPPY!! @kishushroff. Krishna responded to the post with a message of love for her mom.
Jackie Shroff also chimed in, commenting "Bindas Bheed."
The show of support didn't end there, as Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria praised Krishna as "The coolest cat!!!" while fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra called her a "True Rockstar."
Despite her strong performance, Krishna was previously eliminated from the show after failing to complete a particularly challenging stunt.
The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show Fear Factor.
The 14th season was shot in Romania and has been airing on Colors since July 27.
