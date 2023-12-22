Kevin Chen mesmerises Dubai audience at VIP Classical concert

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 2:41 PM

Renowned pianist Kevin Chen delivered an enchanting concert at Dubai Opera on December 10 as part of SAMIT Event Group's VIP Classical concerts series. Chen showcased exceptional skill, blending classical and contemporary pieces in an intimate setting. His insights into each composition deepened the audience's connection, culminating in a standing ovation and leaving attendees eagerly anticipating future performances. The event received special thanks for partners and the distinguished presence of ambassadors from Switzerland and Brazil in the UAE. Ambassador Arthur Mattli expressed the power of music as a common language, emphasizing its role in empowering young talents. He stated, "Music is a common language that unites us and it's extremely powerful. Life without music is a mistake, with a concert like this is a misery. We can share a lot in terms of empowering specially young talents."