Katy Perry unveils release date for new single 'Lifetimes'

Katy Perry (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:02 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:04 PM

Katy Perry has announced that her new single, Lifetimes, will debut on August 9.

Alongside the single, Perry will also release a music video that promises to bring her latest creative vision to life, according to Deadline.

The pop star made the announcement by sharing the cover art for Lifetimes, which features Perry holding a futuristic heart.

Lifetimes follows the release of Perry's previous single, Woman's World, which was the lead track from her forthcoming sixth studio album, 143.

Despite its promising start, Woman's World had a rocky debut, entering the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 63 and the Global 200 at No. 65.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the track's reception was notably affected by the involvement of Dr Luke, Perry's former collaborator, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct by his former artist, Kesha.

The music video for Woman's World, intended to be an ironic take on female empowerment, was met with criticism for being perceived as heavy-handed. Perry addressed the backlash, stating, "We're having fun, being sarcastic with it, it's very slapstick and very on the nose, it's like a reset for me and for my idea of the feminine divine."

Looking ahead, Perry has not yet disclosed the full tracklist for 143, but has offered some insights during live-stream sessions on Instagram and TikTok. She has hinted at tracks such as I'm His He's Mine featuring Doechii, Gimme Gimme featuring 21 Savage, and Nirvana.