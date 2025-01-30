Katy Perry talks about her relationship with Orlando Bloom

US singer Katy Perry and partner English actor Orlando Bloom. Photo: AFP

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry talked about her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, saying it has only become stronger with time.

"I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," Perry was quoted as saying by People.

Perry shared that with time she has discovered "acts of service" and "words of affirmation" are her love languages.

"Verbal support is really important, I think, for both of us," she added.

Perry announced her Lifetimes Tour, in support of her 2024 album.

"I'm 40. I have a family. I have a whole other world outside of this that I'm tending to as well. I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it," the Last Friday Night singer says. "I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100 per cent that I can," reported People.

As for the actor, Perry previously opened up about his energy as a romantic partner during an appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe.