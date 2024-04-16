Katy Perry experiences wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol'

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:45 PM

During a recent episode of American Idol, judge Katy Perry faced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction that led to a humorous moment, according to a report in Hindustan Times. As contestant Roman Collins performed, Katy's top unexpectedly broke, prompting her to seek cover behind a nearby table.

After the performance, Katy humourously remarked to the audience, "That song broke my top off!" Host Ryan Seacrest playfully advised her, "Katy, don't cut yourself!" in reference to her wardrobe mishap. Katy further joked, "I guess it is a woman's world," with Luke Bryan adding, “Ratings, ratings, ratings!”

Following the incident, Luke praised Roman's performance, leading Katy to jest, "You literally have the ability to blow the roof off the place... or a top!"

Fans took to social media to share their reactions, drawing comparisons to iconic moments in music history, including James Brown's performances and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl incident.

Katy's outfit choice had also sparked discussion earlier, with some fans playfully comparing her attire to a "jet plane." Despite rumours of her potential departure from the show, no official replacement has been announced.

Katy hinted that this season could mark her farewell on American Idol. Expressing her fondness for the show, she revealed aspirations to delve into fresh musical endeavors and embark on global travels. Names like Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, and Shania Twain have been mentioned as replacements, but concerns about Cyrus's controversial behaviour linger among producers.

