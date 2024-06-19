Katy Perry announces new single 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:40 AM

Pop sensation Katy Perry announced that her new single, Woman's World, will drop on July 11 at 7 pm ET (July 12, 3am in the UAE).

The official music video will premiere the next day, according to a post by Perry on her official Instagram handle.

The announcement came after Perry recently held exclusive listening sessions for her sixth album, signalling a fresh chapter in her musical journey.

The single cover art, shot by Jack Bridgland, showcases Perry in striking metallic armour-like pants paired with a bikini top.

Teasing her fans, Perry shared a snippet of Woman's World on Instagram, singing along to the empowering lyrics in a selfie-style video.