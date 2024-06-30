Katrina Kaif can't wait for 'Bad Newz'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo by PTI)

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:28 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:29 PM

Actor Katrina Kaif is super excited for husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Bad Newz.

On her Instagram story on Friday, Kaif re-posted the film's trailer and wrote, “Can't wait for this. Congratulations.”

The trailer stars Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood.

The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion and hilarious misunderstandings.

From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

The trailer also features a remix version of Mere mehboob mere sanam, from the 1998 hit comedy-action movie Duplicate.