Kate Winslet to be honoured with Munich Film Festival’s CineMerit Award

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:59 PM

Kate Winslet, acclaimed Oscar recipient, is set to be lauded at this year’s Munich International Film Festival with the esteemed CineMerit Award for her exceptional contributions to cinema.

Winslet will grace the German festival to present the European premiere of her latest cinematic endeavour, Lee, wherein she portrays the renowned war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller. Following the screening of Lee in Munich, Winslet will be bestowed with the CineMerit Award and engage in a compelling dialogue session.

Under the direction of Ellen Kuras, Lee premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The film features a stellar cast including Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Noémie Merlant, Josh O’Connor, and Andy Samberg, with Winslet also serving as a producer. Scheduled for release in Germany by StudioCanal, Lee is slated to hit theaters in September.

Expressing their delight, festival director Christoph Gröner and artistic co-director Julia Weigl conveyed, “We’re thrilled to have Kate Winslet join us for the European premiere of 'Lee' in Munich. The film offers a captivating portrayal of a complex character. As the Munich International Film Festival champions democracy, diversity, and unity, Winslet’s presence serves as a poignant affirmation of these values.”

Adding to the star-studded affair, another illustrious Oscar-winning actress, Jessica Lange, will also be honoured with the prestigious CineMerit award at the Munich festival.

The 41st edition of the Munich Film Festival is scheduled to run from June 28 to July 7.

