Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington, Joey King among 'Women in Film' honorees

The event will take place on October 24 at the Beverly Hilton

By ANI

Actor Kate Winslet (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM

WIF, formerly known as Women in Film, Los Angeles, announced on Monday the leading ladies of Hollywood who will be honored at the 2024 WIF Honors event, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The honourees include Annette Bening, Michelle Buteau, Joey King, Ellen Kuras, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kerry Washington, and Kate Winslet.


This year's event will take place on October 24 at the Beverly Hilton.

The theme for this year's event is "The Power of the Collective," celebrating industry leaders who show how collaboration, inclusion, and uplifting stories can positively change culture.

Jurnee Smollett, a member of the WIF board of directors, will give the opening remarks at the annual benefit.

Winslet and director Kuras will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for their work on Lee. Buteau and Sanchez-Witzel will be honoured with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for their collaboration on Survival of the Thickest. Annette Bening will receive the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, selected personally by Fonda, while Kerry Washington will be recognised with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award. Joey King will be the 19th recipient of the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

"The 2024 honourees embody the very essence of leadership, creativity and advocacy that WIF has championed for over 50 years," WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. "Their remarkable contributions, both on and off the screen, are a testament to the progress we continue to make toward a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the lasting change they inspire."

Notably, the event supports WIF's educational and philanthropic programmes and its advocacy for gender parity in entertainment.

