Kartik Aaryan to buy two new properties in Mumbai?

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is making headlines yet again, not just for his cinematic successes but for his strategic real estate investments. Fresh off the triumph of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik is reportedly in the process of acquiring two new properties in Mumbai. Known for his smart investment choices, the actor already boasts an impressive portfolio in the city, including apartments in Mumbai's Juhu, Versova, and Andheri.

According to a report by Mid-Day, producer Anand Pandit has been assisting Kartik in his search for a high-end residential apartment and a sprawling 2,000-square-foot commercial space in Andheri. This expansion adds to his existing properties, two of which are currently rented out.

Kartik’s real estate journey began in 2019 when he purchased an apartment in Versova, the same place where he lived as a paying guest during his struggling days. He later bought two luxury apartments in Juhu in June 2023, each valued at over Rs17.5 crore. One of these has been rented out at Rs4.5 lakh per month, reflecting the upscale nature of the locality that is home to many Bollywood celebrities.

The actor also owns a 2,000-square-foot office space in Veera Desai, a hub for Bollywood professionals, including stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol. This office space is also on rent, showcasing Kartik's knack for leveraging real estate as a lucrative income source.

While expanding his real estate portfolio, Kartik is also creating buzz in Bollywood. He will reunite with Karan Johar for the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and slated for a 2026 release under Dharma Productions. This project has garnered attention as it marks a much-anticipated collaboration between Kartik and Karan, following rumours of their fallout during the production of Dostana 2. Kartik's last outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was a smashing success at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured a stellar cast, including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, further cementing his status as a bankable star.