Kartik Aaryan stops 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot for street food

Movie is expected out later this year

By ANI

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently took a break from his shooting schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Orchha, where he was spotted indulging in some street food (known as chaat).

Photos of this pit stop have gone viral.


The Chandu Champion star shared snapshots from his impromptu chaat session on Instagram. In the photos, he can be seen sporting a black T-shirt and glasses, effortlessly blending in with the local vibe of Orchha.

“Just chatting,” wrote Kartik captioned his post.


Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is scheduled for a release later this year.

Welcoming Vidya Balan onboard, Aaryan expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Aaryan is also working on the movie Captain India.

