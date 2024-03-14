Karishma Tanna brings 70s glam at India's Lakme fashion week

Tickets to the renowned Sufi musician's show at Coca-Cola Arena are now available
Actress Karishma Tanna turned showstopper for the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Launchpad segment on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
The actress who closed the show for the Gen-next talent Yash Gada looked fabulous in her stunning dress. Gada's collection was called Dhagedaar Denim, reflecting the 1970s denim trend.
Talking to media persons, Karishma said, "I'm always excited to be a part of Lakme and encourage all the young students who aspire to become designers one day. And I know how the dream works. I know the passion they have. So I like to encourage each and everybody.
"I give importance to students because, for big designers, any artist, any celebrity can walk the ramp. For the students, encouragement is a big thing; to come in the market, to come on the platform where they deserve. So for that, I like to encourage them and that's why I'm here. I follow any fashion in which I feel good and comfortable." ANI
