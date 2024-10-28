Karan Johar reflects on eight years of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

The film marked Johar's return to directing after a four-year hiatus
Indian film director and producer Karan Johar (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
He wrote, "Words from the heart, to all the hearts and for all the hearts... #8YearsOfADHM #AeDilHaiMushkil."
This heartfelt tribute encapsulates the essence of the film, which resonated with viewers through its poignant storytelling and memorable performances.
Released in 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil marked Johar's return to directing after a four-year hiatus. He directed Student Of The Year in 2012.
The film featured a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.
The narrative beautifully explored themes of love, heartbreak, and friendship, making it a significant entry into Bollywood's romantic genre.
Notably, the film also had special appearances by actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon, and Pakistani star Fawad Khan, adding to its star-studded appeal.
Despite being released years ago, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, with its music like Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track, Bulleya, The Breakup Song, Cutipie, remaining as memorable today as it was at launch.
