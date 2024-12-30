'Karan Arjun' to 'Jab We Met': Bollywood films that returned to cinemas in 2024

A still from the movie Karan Arjun.

The 2024 was an exciting year for movie buffs as many iconic Bollywood films returned to theatres. These re-releases gave fans a chance to watch their favourite movies on the big screen again and allowed a new generation to experience these classics for the first time. From the emotional drama of Karan Arjun to the gripping tale of Tumbbad, here are some memorable films that made their way back to cinemas this year.

Karan Arjun

The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starring Karan Arjun returned to theatres globally on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie is remembered for its gripping storyline and memorable performances. Roshan shared his thoughts ahead of the re-release, calling it an "experiment" to see if the film's reincarnation theme still resonates with audiences. "I'm curious to see whether today's generation believes in such a story or not. If they like the film, it will mean that the generation hasn't changed," Roshan said.

Tumbbad

Tumbbad

The visually stunning horror-thriller Tumbbad shattered its previous box-office records during its re-release on September 13. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and co-produced by Sohum Shah, the movie even surpassed classics like Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam in opening-day collections. Tumbbad originally released in 2018, and its success led producer Sohum Shah to announce Tumbbad 2. Fans were thrilled to revisit the eerie tale of greed and curses, making it one of the most talked-about re-releases of the year.

Jab We Met

A still from Jab We Met

The romantic drama Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, was re-released on Valentine's Day 2024. Known for its iconic characters Geet and Aditya, the film brought lovebirds to theatres once again.The songs, including Mauja Hi Mauja and Tum Se Hi, made the experience a nostalgic trip for fans.

Gangs of Wasseypur

A still from Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur, the crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, returned to cinemas on August 30, 12 years after its original release. The two-part film, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Richa Chadha, recounts the story of a coal mafia spanning three generations. Recalling the film's journey, Siddiqui had earlier told ANI, "I never thought Gangs of Wasseypur would become a cult film. But watching it at Cannes, I felt the magic of Anurag's creation."