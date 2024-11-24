Kanye West sued for assault of 'America's Next Top Model' fame Jenn An

US rapper Kanye West (Photo by AFP)

America's Next Top Model contestant Jenn An has sued rapper Kanye West for allegedly assaulting her by choking her during the filming of a music video in 2010, reported People.

"In the lawsuit filed in New York federal court, the model accused the rapper, of staging "his own production" by asking a camera crew to film him choking her during the filming of the music video for La Roux's song In for the Kill, which featured West on a remix," according to People.

The suit stated that An was working as a background actress for the video at New York City's Chelsea Hotel in September 2010.

The plaintiff allegedly told the rapper that she was not wearing very much, to which, he allegedly responded by saying that was the reason why he chose her. She mentioned that he asked other background artists to leave the room.

"On camera, defendant West began to choke plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands," the suit alleged.

"Plaintiff struggled to breathe and felt as if she had temporarily blacked out. When defendant West decided that he was finished with plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup," the suit said.