Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' trailer out now

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency is out now. The actor-tuned politician shared the intriguing trailer of the political drama on her social media handle.

Emergency, a project helmed by Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Based on the period when emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi

The trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career.

It also gives glimpses into the various issues that the film touches including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others.