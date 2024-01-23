Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 6:23 PM

Actor Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her highly anticipated upcoming period political drama Emergency on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a poster of herself along with a release date announcement.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Unlock the story behind India's darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on June 14, 2024."

The poster features her as the Late Prime Minister on the front page of a newspaper.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kangana Ranaut said, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama."

Emergency is a depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film's music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. ANI

