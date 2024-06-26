Kamal Haasan says Shah Rukh Khan didn't charge money for 'Hey Ram'

Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:13 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan worked on Kamal Haasan’s movie Hey Ram for free.

During the trailer launch of upcoming film Indian 2, actor-turned-politician Haasan recalled working with the actor on Hey Ram, which was released in 2000.

“As a matter of fact, Shah Rukh Sahib made that film for free,” Haasan said.

Haasan said, “That's not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I'm ever thankful for him.”

Hey Ram is written, directed, and produced by Haasan. He also played the lead role in the film. It revolves around India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.