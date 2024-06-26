E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kamal Haasan says Shah Rukh Khan didn't charge money for 'Hey Ram'

Calls him a 'true fan of cinema'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:13 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan worked on Kamal Haasan’s movie Hey Ram for free.

During the trailer launch of upcoming film Indian 2, actor-turned-politician Haasan recalled working with the actor on Hey Ram, which was released in 2000.


“As a matter of fact, Shah Rukh Sahib made that film for free,” Haasan said.

Haasan said, “That's not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I'm ever thankful for him.”


Hey Ram is written, directed, and produced by Haasan. He also played the lead role in the film. It revolves around India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment