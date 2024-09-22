Kamal Haasan pens emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma

Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' set to become first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in India
It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film 'Maula Jatt'
Kamal Haasan paid a touching tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who passed away due to age-related ailments.
On Sunday, Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, handle and wrote a tribute in Tamil, which loosely translated to, "Kaviyoor Ponnamma, the best character actor of the Malayalam screen, is nicknamed 'Mother of all Actors'. Because of her acting talent, we brought her to the Tamil screen as well (Sathya). Making her debut as a stage play heroine at the age of 13, her artistic journey continued into cinema, serials and commercials. The news of 'mother Kaviyoor Ponnamma's natural death is saddened. My condolences to her family. Tribute to Anna."
He also shared a scene from Sathya.
She was 79 when she passed away. She died on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi.
She was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments for months.
Ponnamma was known for her roles as a mother. She started her journey as a singer, and transitioned to acting through theatre.
Her notable films include Asuravithu, Velutha Kathreena, KarakanaKadal, Theerthayathra, Nirmalyam,Chenkol, Bharatham, Santanagopalam, and Sukrutham. She also lent her voice as a playback singer in eight films and appeared in over 25 television series.
She acted in around 1,000 films and produced the movie Meghatheertham.
ALSO READ:
It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film 'Maula Jatt'
His last rites will be conducted in Juhu
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
It will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024
In a new docuseries, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s
The award ceremony is scheduled for October 4
Weinstein, 72, who had emergency heart surgery just over a week ago, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair
Music-rights owner Tempo Music Investments filed a copyright lawsuit on Monday