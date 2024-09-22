Kamal Haasan pens emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma

Bollywood actor Kamal Haasan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:52 PM

Kamal Haasan paid a touching tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who passed away due to age-related ailments.

On Sunday, Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, handle and wrote a tribute in Tamil, which loosely translated to, "Kaviyoor Ponnamma, the best character actor of the Malayalam screen, is nicknamed 'Mother of all Actors'. Because of her acting talent, we brought her to the Tamil screen as well (Sathya). Making her debut as a stage play heroine at the age of 13, her artistic journey continued into cinema, serials and commercials. The news of 'mother Kaviyoor Ponnamma's natural death is saddened. My condolences to her family. Tribute to Anna."

He also shared a scene from Sathya.

She was 79 when she passed away. She died on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi.

She was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments for months.

Ponnamma was known for her roles as a mother. She started her journey as a singer, and transitioned to acting through theatre.