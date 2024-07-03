'Kalki 2898 AD': How Amitabh Bachchan transformed for his role

Thriller showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's turn as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is receiving widespread praise.
Several make-up artists have dropped behind-the-scenes pictures showing Bachchan's dramatic transformation for the role.
Da MakeUp Lab's official Instagram handle posted pictures of the actor, captioning them, "Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama: a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."
A few days earlier, make-up artist Karandeep Singh also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.
He wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for a mind-blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of Sir Amitabh Bachchan, designed by Preetisheel and set makeup executed by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes."
ALSO READ:
Thriller showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances
Usher also clinched the accolade for Best R&B/Hip-Hop Artist during the award ceremony
The horror-comedy has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7
Pannu is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'
Founded in 1831 for actors and "men of refinement and education", the Garrick was one of the last such clubs not to allow women in, except as guests of men
The actor was starring in 'Player Kings' when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene
The movie lands on Netflix on Wednesday
The emotional actor recently revealed to her fans on social media about her stage 3 breast cancer