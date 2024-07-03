'Kalki 2898 AD': How Amitabh Bachchan transformed for his role

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:52 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:53 PM

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's turn as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is receiving widespread praise.

Several make-up artists have dropped behind-the-scenes pictures showing Bachchan's dramatic transformation for the role.

Da MakeUp Lab's official Instagram handle posted pictures of the actor, captioning them, "Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama: a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."

A few days earlier, make-up artist Karandeep Singh also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.