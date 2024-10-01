Kalen Gorman, producer of behind-the-scenes content for 'Glee', dies at 59

They will take the stage on December 21
Kalen Gorman, who produced popular behind-the-scenes content for Glee and other hit shows, has died at age 59.
Gorman died on Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with breast cancer, her publicist announced.
Gorman was known for her work on Glee, where she created interviews and behind-the-scenes footage that generated millions of views on YouTube and other platforms. She worked closely with actors, crew members, and show creators to produce over 300 pieces of content for each episode during the first five seasons of the show from 2009 to 2014.
Apart from Glee, Gorman produced behind-the-scenes content for the first season of Ryan Murphy's Feud and Homeland.
Born in Toronto and raised in Los Angeles, Gorman began her career in public relations before moving into television production. Over the years, she worked on a variety of shows, including The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Bones.
Gorman recently worked for All3Media America, Discovery, and Studio71, with whom she produced several digital series, including Keepin' It Real with Keke Palmer and Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan.
Gorman had no immediate survivors. Her brother, Alexx Van Dyne, died earlier this year at 61, and another brother, Kerry Gorman, passed away in 1992 at age 37. ANI
