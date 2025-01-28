Kajol on Indonesian delegation singing 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at President's banquet

Kajol. Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Kajol on Sunday reacted to the Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the banquet hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu, calling it an honour.

Kajol, who starred in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, took to social media and described the gesture as a "heartwarming tribute."

Taking to X, she wrote, "Bollywood's power to unite shines again! The Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such a heartwarming tribute. Truly honoured! #KuchKuchHotaHai #IndiaIndonesia"

The delegation, hosted in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, was attended by senior Indonesian ministers.

The title track from the movie of the same name, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The directorial debut of Karan Johar became a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas.