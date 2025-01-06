Kajal Aggarwal's look in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' out now

Kajal Aggarwal has expressed her happiness about being a part of Kannappa, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Prabhas.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share her look as Parvati Devi. She was seen donning a white saree paired with heavy jewellery for her role.

"A dream role indeed! Happy to be starting 2025 on this divine note #Kannappa #HarHarMahadev #MAAParvatiDevi," Kajal captioned the post.

Her look left fans in awe. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to the image, saying, "So beautiful."

The poster's tagline read: "Mother who rules over the three worlds! The Trishakti who protects her devotees! In the sacred Sri Kalahasti shrine, resides the holy Jana Prasunambika!"

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under Vishnu Manchu's banners, AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.