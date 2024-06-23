Junaid Khan on powerful 'Maharaj' debut

icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is getting a lot of positive feedback for his turn in the historical drama Maharaj, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.
"I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess," Junaid said.
"Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large," he added.
Reflecting on his future in cinema, Khan said, "I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work."
The historical drama, Maharaj, is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history: the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment.
