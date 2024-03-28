Julia Roberts to headline Luca Guadagnino's thriller 'After The Hunt'

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 5:15 AM

Actor Julia Roberts will be seen in the lead role of director Luca Guadagnino's thriller 'After The Hunt', Variety reported.

As per the official logline, the movie follows Roberts as a college professor who "finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues." As she navigates the difficult situation, "a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light," the Los Angeles-based publication reported.

Details regarding the other actors in the film have not been disclosed yet. Nora Garrett has penned the script of the film, which has landed at Amazon MGM Studios. The project's announcement comes after Roberts delivered one of the biggest hits in recent years with the Netflix thriller 'Leave the World Behind', which dominated the streamer's most-watched chart during the holiday season. The film was directed by Sam Esmail and also starred Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. It was a post-apocalyptic thriller.

Meanwhile, Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of 'Call Me by Your Name', has a lot of other projects lined up in his kitty as well. According to Variety, he is also directing 'Separate Rooms', which is an adaptation of the novel by the late Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli. Josh O'Connor, who stars in 'Challengers' is in talks to lead the cast of 'Separate Rooms', a wistful drama about an Italian writer who mourns the loss of his boyfriend.

'Challengers' also features Zendaya and Mike Faist and it will be released on April 26.

ALSO READ: