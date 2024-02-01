Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell to make her Grammy debut at 80

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 4:14 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 5:05 PM

Joni Mitchell, the legendary singer-songwriter, will perform at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday for the first time at the age of 80, CNN reported.

The Recording Academy announced on Sunday that the nine-time Grammy winner will join a star-studded performance that includes Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs, and Billy Joel.

According to the Recording Academy, the CD records her surprise return to the musical stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, which comes after 20 years.

"Wow!" commented Argentine musician and filmmaker Fito Paez under a joint Instagram post on the announcement by Mitchell, the Recording Academy and CBS, adding, "What a night!"

The renowned Canadian experimental musician, who was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2002, is best remembered for 1970s classics like Big Yellow Taxi, Blue, Amelia, and Woodstock.

The Irish rock band U2 will also create history during this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, by performing from the Sphere, Las Vegas' futuristic entertainment arena, according to the Recording Academy.

ALSO READ: