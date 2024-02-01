Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell to make her Grammy debut at 80

Set off on a mystical culinary journey, nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai
Joni Mitchell, the legendary singer-songwriter, will perform at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday for the first time at the age of 80, CNN reported.
The Recording Academy announced on Sunday that the nine-time Grammy winner will join a star-studded performance that includes Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs, and Billy Joel.
According to the Recording Academy, the CD records her surprise return to the musical stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, which comes after 20 years.
"Wow!" commented Argentine musician and filmmaker Fito Paez under a joint Instagram post on the announcement by Mitchell, the Recording Academy and CBS, adding, "What a night!"
The renowned Canadian experimental musician, who was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2002, is best remembered for 1970s classics like Big Yellow Taxi, Blue, Amelia, and Woodstock.
The Irish rock band U2 will also create history during this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, by performing from the Sphere, Las Vegas' futuristic entertainment arena, according to the Recording Academy.
ALSO READ:
Set off on a mystical culinary journey, nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai
Khan was named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust in 2017, with then Prince Charles announcing his appointment
The stand-up comedian was declared the champion of the 17th season of the reality show
The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora
The pair, who have a 30-year-old daughter named Taylor, first met on the set of the 1980s television series 'Airwolf'
The theatre and television artiste talks about her love for the stage, the intricacies of acting and why Waheeda Rehman is an icon to her
Craving some special risotto, lasagna, bruschetta or good old pasta and pizza? Here are some top Italian picks in town.
Attempts to search for her name on the site resulted in an error message and a prompt for users to retry their search