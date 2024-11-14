John Krasinski named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024

US-British actress Emily Blunt (L) and husband US actor John Krasinski (Photo by AFP)

Actor John Krasinski, best known for his iconic role as Jim Halpert in The Office and his work as director and star of the A Quiet Place franchise, has been crowned 2024 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine.

The announcement, which has left the 45-year-old actor both surprised and amused, comes as a recognition of his multifaceted career and beloved presence in Hollywood.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," Krasinski joked in an interview with the magazine.

"After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home'," he said.

His lighthearted humour is part of what makes Krasinski such a fan favourite--whether he's playing a prank-loving paper salesman or an action-hero CIA agent.

Krasinski admits that when he first received the news, his reaction was one of utter disbelief.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked," he said, adding, "That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

While many know Krasinski for his work on the big screen and small screen, the actor insists that his most cherished roles are those of husband and father.

Krasinski, who lives in Brooklyn with his wife, actress Emily Blunt, and their two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, remains grounded in family life.

"There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," Krasinski recalled of Blunt's reaction upon hearing the news.

"She was very excited," he revealed.

Blunt, who has been married to Krasinski for 14 years, is equally thrilled by the recognition.

In fact, she joked that if her husband were to receive the title, she would wallpaper their house with the cover.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think," Krasinski responded with a laugh, adding, "My children will love that, it won't be weird at all."

Beyond his humorous portrayal of Jim Halpert, Krasinski has also showcased his talent behind the camera.

His work on A Quiet Place, which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Blunt, not only became a massive hit but also launched a successful sequel.