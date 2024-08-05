John Cena talks about relishing Indian food at Ambani wedding

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM

John Cena, a 16-time WWE Champion and Hollywood actor, in July 2024 visited India to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He was in Mumbai for a short time but he did not miss any chance to explore Indian culture, especially through desi food.

Speaking with ANI over a Zoom video call, Cena recalled treating his taste buds to Indian cuisine at the Ambani wedding. He added a touch of humour to it by saying how he needs to work on his spice tolerance.

"The Ambani wedding had its fair share of cuisine, but they also did Indian food and Indian street food very well. The food was fantastic. I had a short stay...I would love to go back and be able to try some more Indian food. The level of spice was just enough for me, just enough to break a small sweat. So I can't wait to try to test my spice meter when I come back. I look forward to returning soon," Cena quipped.

Cena attended the function of Anant and Radhika on July 12. He donned a powder blue traditional sherwani.

On the red carpet, he struck his iconic 'you can't see me' pose, adding a touch of his wrestling persona to the wedding.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Cena is all set to be seen in Amazon Prime Video's film Jackpot!, which also features Awkwafina.

Set in Los Angeles in 2030, Jackpot! focuses on Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling actress who wins the lottery without realising that the state of California grants everyone else until sundown to murder the winner and claim the prize money without consequences. Helping Katie to stay alive is an amateur lottery protection agent (Cena), who gets a cut of the cash if she survives, according toThe Hollywood Reporter.