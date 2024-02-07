John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer 'Vedaa' set for July 12 release

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 2:56 PM

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's upcoming movie Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on July 12, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, dubbed as a "high-energy action-drama", marks a reunion between Abraham and Advani after the movies Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.

The filmmaker has directed Vedaa from a script by Aseem Arora. The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment.

“Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa," Advani said in a statement.

Abraham, who last featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, also shared the news of the film's release date on Instagram.

"#Vedaa #WaitForIt. She needed a savior. She got a weapon. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th," the actor wrote alongside the film's official poster.

