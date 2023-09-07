Joe Jonas faces backlash amid divorce from Sophie Turner

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM

Social media erupted in response to Joe Jonas' recent divorce filing in which he reportedly cited his ex-wife Sophie Turner's inclination for partying as a reason for their split. The 34-year-old musician, known for hits like S.O.S., filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star, 27, and immediately found himself under fire from critics.

According to a source close to the couple cited by TMZ, "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," which some interpreted as an attempt to portray Turner as an unfit mother.

Online backlash ensued, with users accusing Jonas of attempting to tarnish Turner's reputation. One X user stated, "Joe Jonas could have just quietly filed for divorce, but the over-the-top smear campaign plus the fact that he waited for her to be in the UK and leave the kids with him before he filed in the US just makes him look scummy."

Others criticized Jonas for seemingly portraying himself as a martyr for being a parent. one user commented, "The way they've tried to make him a martyr for just being a dad. No, we're not doing that."

Some users found Jonas's statement controlling, given his busy tour schedule. "This really gives off controlling vibes from Joe because he's literally on tour but he's divorcing her for partying," one user wrote on X. "He did not marry a grandma who'll just sit there and wait for him."

Fans also speculated that Jonas and his PR team were attempting to get ahead of something with their public statements.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been married for four years and share two children, 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old whose name has not been disclosed. They have expressed their desire for joint custody despite both children residing with their father in Miami.

The couple also has an ironclad prenuptial agreement in place, stipulating that Joe Jonas will retain all royalties from his music career, including his work with the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, while Sophie Turner keeps her earnings from Game of Thrones and acting residuals.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner emphasized that their decision to divorce was mutual and appealed for privacy for themselves and their children.

