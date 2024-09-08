'Jigra' trailer sees Alia Bhatt in action mode

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as Alia Bhatt is in full action mode in upcoming movie Jigra. The teaser trailer for the film Jigra just dropped and it promises an interesting sibling story.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt treated fans with the teaser trailer video.

The video begins with her having a beverage in a restaurant and sharing a story about her brother and life with someone.

In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot.

Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is seen arrested and Bhatt is trying to help him escape. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

The teaser shows Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with the Phoolon ka Taaron song in the background.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru!#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October..."

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.